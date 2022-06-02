Kia brings EV6 to India at ₹59.95 lakh

Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, at the unveiling of the Kia EV6 in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

South Korean automaker Kia on Thursday drove its first electric car into India – the EV6 – at a starting price of ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also announced that it would bring in an India-specific electric vehicle in 2025.

Built on a dedicated electric-global modular platform (E-GMP), the model would be available in two trims, priced at ₹59.95 lakh and ₹64.95 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

“We are ready for the next phase of our India journey with our investment in R&D, manufacturing, and development of EV infrastructure in India. We will offer futuristic and sustainable BEVs developed ground up to offer matchless in-cabin experience, long-range to reduce range anxiety, and the same thrill of driving as our other products,” said Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India.

He added that the company was evaluating other EVs for the Indian market, while confirming plans of developing an India-centric EV to be unveiled by 2025. “The aggressive push from the Indian government towards a sustainable future of the country supports our move to electric vehicles, an industry which is still at the nascent stage in the country,” he added.

The company’s parent, Kia Corporation has already announced investment of about $22.22 billion in its business operations over the next five years. A part of this investment would be made in developing products to be sold in India and in setting up infrastructure.

Kia would sell the EV6 through 15 dealerships across 12 cities. The dealerships would be equipped with 150 kw fast chargers. The company said that it had received 355 bookings for the model so far. The company had earlier announced that only 100 units of EV6, which comes as a completely built unit (CBU), would be available for sales in India this year. “We are now planning to increase the numbers,” said Kia India chief sales officer Myong-sik Sohn.

On a single charge, the EV6 can travel up to 528 km and from 0-100 km/hr in just 5.2 seconds. The vehicle can be charged from 10-80% in a span of 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger.

Globally, Kia plans to accelerate its EV transition, aiming to be the world's leading EV maker with plans to expand its BEV line-up to 14 models by 2027.