KIA Bengaluru records highest-ever annual passenger traffic and cargo growth

April 16, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru witnessed its highest-ever annual passenger traffic and cargo numbers during the financial year (FY) 2023-24.

BIAL, the operator of the airport, said a total of 37.53 million passengers traversed through KIA. Besides 439,524 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo passed through the airport.

The airport catered to 32.86 million domestic passengers and 4.67 million international passengers during this period.

KIA operates flights to 108 destinations, of which 80 are domestic and 28 are international routes.

The airport saw an increase in air traffic movements (ATMs), with a total of 245,880 ATMs recorded during FY 2023-24. Domestic ATMs saw 10% growth while international growth stood at 13%, as compared to the previous financial year.

On April 29, 2023, the airport recorded the highest number of passengers for FY ‘24 at 116,688, marking the busiest day since the airport’s opening in May 2008.

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune were the busiest domestic destinations, while Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Bangkok, and Abu Dhabi were among the top choices of passengers flying overseas.

FY ‘24 also witnessed the launch of several new airlines and routes, including Air India Express, Alliance Air, and Fly91 on the domestic front, and Manta Air, Maldivian Airlines, and Thai Lion Air on the international front.

Internationally, new routes to Munich (Germany), Dhaalu (Maldives), Phuket (Thailand) and Denpasar (Indonesia) were introduced.

On the domestic front, the airport has expanded its routes to include Salem, Shivamogga, Aurangabad, Jharsuguda, Ayodhya, Hirasar Rajkot, Nanded and Sindhudurg.

According to BIAL, KIA’s cargo recorded a total throughput of 439,524 metric tonnes in FY ‘24, reflecting a notable 7.1% increase from the preceding financial year. International tonnage reached 266,186 metric tonnes, exhibiting a 4% growth over the previous year, while domestic tonnage experienced a strong 13% rise, totaling 173,338 metric tonnes in comparison to the previous year.

In FY ‘24, KIA’s cargo operated to 33 destinations, as compared to 25 destinations in FY ’23. The top five destinations for exports include LEJ (Leipzig/Halle), CGN (Cologne Bonn), ORD (Chicago O’Hare), DXB (Dubai), and SIN (Singapore Changi).