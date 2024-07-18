Ki Mobility Solutions to add 1,500 service centres in 2-3 years

Ki Mobility Solutions, a part of TVS Mobility group that operates myTVS multi-brand service outlets in the country, has drawn up plans to add 1,500 service centres in the next two to three years covering about 750 cities, said a top executive.

“Recently, we crossed the milestone of opening the 1,000th service centre,” Managing Director G. Srinivasa Raghavan told the press.

“Our next goal is to have 2,500 service centres in the next two to three years and 5,000 service centres by FY27. Our coverage will extent to 750 cities from the present 450 cities,” he said.

To achieve the said goal, Ki Mobility is opening two centres every day. Out of the proposed 1,500 centres, the company owned centres will be in the range of 8-10% and rest are franchise based.

“Each centre will employ about six people, which means we will be adding about 900 employees directly. The investment in these centres will be in the range of ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore. Typically, the new centres will achieve break-even in 6-12 months,” he said.

In FY24, the company posted revenue to ₹1,800-1,900 crore, with a YoY growth of 25-30% and is ranked among the top 5 service network connectivity in the country.

“We are the leader in multi-brand aftermarket service network and have a 4% market share in the organised sector. This will increase to 10% after the expansion and we will be ranked among top 3 players,” he said.

Asked about the fund raising, he said they had initiated talks and it “might happen after nine months.”