KGiSL unveils Dolphin 2.0 post-trading SaaS platform

September 21, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

KGiSL, a provider of products and solutions to the BFSI space, has introduced Dolphin 2.0, its next-generation post-trading SaaS platform with readiness to cater to the global market.

Dolphin 2.0 is the technologically advanced version of its flagship product Dolphin, which is catering to the requirement of institutional and retail stockbrokers for close to two decades.

Prassadh Shanmugan, Director & CEO, KGiSL Technologies, said “Our drive behind developing Dolphin 2.0 stemmed from the aspiration to provide a unified global SaaS platform with cutting-edge technology that is not just operationally effective but also cost-conscious. This updated version will now be a single platform for both institutional and retail brokers serving across regions, reinforcing our determination to emerge as the global leader in the capital market back-office space.”

“By switching to Dolphin 2.0, stockbrokers can now look forward to an unparalleled user and operational experience. Our distinctive subscription model liberates businesses to concentrate on growth, eliminating interruptions caused by operational challenges. Dolphin is poised to handle the real-time settlement, whether it’s T+1 day or T-Day, in alignment with future regulatory changes,” he added.

Vivek Gupta, Senior Director and Country Head, Oracle IaaS and PaaS Services, Oracle India said, “Dolphin is a powerful and seamless performer in back-office operations. Being database independent, it works best with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).”

“Partners deliver better value to their customers with OCI’s wide range of services and support. Along with our premium partner like KGiSL, Oracle is driving its cloud momentum in India to help meet the rising industry and compliance mandates by delivering enterprise-grade security with enhanced performance,” he added.