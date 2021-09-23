KFin Tech, CAMS unveil MFCentral

Mumbai

23 September 2021 21:32 IST

KFin Technologies (KFintech) and CAMS have announced the introduction of MFCentral, a digital solution for mutual fund investors.

The platform expects to transform investor experience with the mutual fund industry through its single window view across all mutual funds.

MFCentral is a collaborative effort of KFintech and CAMS, the Mutual Fund Registrar & Transfer Agents in association with AMFI.

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS said “The platform will bring about simplification in mutual funds services and reduce turnaround times, while providing safe access. Leveraging the power of digital, MFCentral provides a unified gateway for friction-less services across all mutual funds”.

In addition to a single portfolio view, the platform strives for complete fungibility of physical and digital services.

Sreekanth Nadella, CEO, KFintech said, “The launch of MFCentral is a milestone moment in the Indian MF industry.”

