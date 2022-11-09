Business

Keystone Realtors’s ₹635-crore IPO to open on Nov. 14

Keystone Realtors Ltd, which operates under the brand ‘Rustomjee,’ said its ₹635-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open on November 14 with a price band of ₹ 514 to ₹ 541 per equity share of face value ₹10 each. 

Bids can be made for a minimum of 27 shares and in multiples of 27 shares thereafter. The IPO comprises fresh issue of ₹560 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹ 75 crore by the selling shareholders comprising up to ₹ 37.50 crore by Boman Rustom Irani, up to ₹ 18.75 crore by Percy Sorabji Chowdhry and up to ₹ 18.75 crore by Chandresh Dinesh Mehta.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the fresh issue for repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by it and/or certain of the subsidiaries; and funding acquisition of future real estate projects, and general corporate purposes.

The company is a key player in the real estate market of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) especially in the Mumbai market. It operates an asset light model.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2022 9:31:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/keystone-realtorss-635-crore-ipo-to-open-on-nov-14/article66116268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY