Key functions available now on new I-T portal: MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

The new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it faced tech glitches.

The government said on Monday that certain key functionalities such as user profile, ITR 1, 2 and 4 filing, e-proceedings and viewing of old ITRs are available to the users on the new income tax portal.

In a reply to a question whether technical glitches continued to mar the functioning of the new IT portal, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said most of the issues reported by taxpayers pertained to non-availability or technical issues of certain functionalities or forms.

“Certain key functionalities like user profile, dashboard, filing of ITR 1, 2 & 4, e-proceedings, including video conferencing requests, Digital Signing Certificate, viewing of old Income Tax returns, e-verification, e-PAN service, Aadhaar-PAN Linking and Adding Authorised Representative are available to the users,” he said in the Lok Sabha.

The tax department had taken corrective measures through Infosys based on feedback from taxpayers, tax professionals and representatives of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

To a query whether the government had asked the software developer and vendor of the system to set things right and if so, the time by which it would be done, Mr. Chaudhary said the I-T department was engaged continuously with Infosys to expedite the resolution of pending issues. “Infosys has said technical issues noticed in the functioning of the portal are continuously being resolved,” he added.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

From January 2019 to June 2021, the government has paid Infosys ₹164.5 crore for developing the portal.