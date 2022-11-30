Key buyer Iran not lifting Indian tea, say exporters

November 30, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Kolkata

‘Wait for rupee payment mechanism delayed purchase decisions’

PTI

Tea exporters on Wednesday said that Iran, a major buyer of the product from the country, was not filling up mandatory proforma meant for purchases as they were waiting for finalisation of a rupee-payment deal.

Secretary-general of Indian Tea Association (ITA) Arijit Raha said, "We are seeing reports that Iran has stopped importing tea from India. We have informed the Tea Board which is looking into the matter.

“What we gather is that there are some issues relating to the order of registration or invoice which are not being issued by the Iranian importers,” he said.

Sanjay Mukherjee, a tea taster and export marketing consultant, said his Iranian contacts had told him they were delaying purchases.

“They said they have been told that a rupee-payment deal is being hammered out which will obviate the need to route trade through third countries,” Mr. Mukherjee said.

He said that talks were on between the two governments to settle trade in the Indian rupee due to the sanctions against Iran.

Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA), said that the organisation is awaiting clarification from the Tea Board in this regard.

No comments were available from Tea Board.

