Kewal Kiran Clothing plans capacity expansion

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. (KKCL), which is into readymade garments and jeans with its brands such as Killer, Lawman Pg3, Addictions and others, is planning to expand its manufacturing capacity from 8 million pieces per year to 10 million pieces a year to cater to growing demand of its products in the domestic market, a top executive said. “This year we will be increasing manufacturing capacity to 10 million units at our existing manufacturing facilities. We will be investing about ₹35 crore in capacity addition and store expansion during this year itself,” Hemant P Jain, Joint Managing Director, (KKCL) said. He said the company which started with a turnover of ₹1 crore in 1989 is targeting to achieve a turnover of ₹1,000 crore in FY25. It had reported a turnover of ₹860 crore in FY24. Recently the company announced 50% stake acquisition in Cross Jeans, which is into women denim wear, for ₹166.5 crore. To be run independently as a subsidiary, the turnover of this company is projected to double in three years from ₹176 crore currently. KKCL also announced to expand its retail outlets by adding 50 to 70 stores during this year. Currently it has 488 stores, including 28 company owned stores.

