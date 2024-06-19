GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kewal Kiran Clothing plans capacity expansion

Published - June 19, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. (KKCL), which is into readymade garments and jeans with its brands such as Killer, Lawman Pg3, Addictions and others, is planning to expand its manufacturing capacity from 8 million pieces per year to 10 million pieces a year to cater to growing demand of its products in the domestic market, a top executive said. “This year we will be increasing manufacturing capacity to 10 million units at our existing manufacturing facilities. We will be investing about ₹35 crore in capacity addition and store expansion during this year itself,” Hemant P Jain, Joint Managing Director, (KKCL) said. He said the company which started with a turnover of ₹1 crore in 1989 is targeting to achieve a turnover of ₹1,000 crore in FY25. It had reported a turnover of ₹860 crore in FY24. Recently the company announced 50% stake acquisition in Cross Jeans, which is into women denim wear, for ₹166.5 crore. To be run independently as a subsidiary, the turnover of this company is projected to double in three years from ₹176 crore currently.  KKCL also announced to expand its retail outlets by adding 50 to 70 stores during this year. Currently it has 488 stores, including 28 company owned stores.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.