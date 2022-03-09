Keventer Agro to introduce Disney Delights range of food products in India

Keventer Agro Ltd. said it has tied up with Disney India’s consumer products business to introduce a range of food products in India.

Targeted at kids and families, this range of food products — ‘Disney Delights’, ‘Marvel Avengers Delights’ and ‘Marvel Spider-Man Delights’ include milkshakes, milk and frozen savory snacks. The first few products in the range, which hits the shelves this month, will include chocolate milkshake, strawberry milkshake and plain milk. “The packs feature beloved Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Frozen, fan-favorite Marvel Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man and more,” the company said in a statement. Other products, including frozen savoury snacks, are due for release in April this year. Mayank Jalan, Chairman and Managing Director, Keventer Agro said, “With a strong affinity of Disney’s characters and Keventer Agro’s robust distribution network, we look forward to introducing fun and flavourful variety of food options.” As part of the collaboration, Keventer Agro will be responsible for the sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of food products across India. The ‘Delights’ range will be available across General Trade, Modern Trade and e-commerce portals, the company said.