Kerala’s Techgentsia declared winner of ‘Grand Challenge for developing video conference solution’

Kerala-based Techgentsia Software Technologies has emerged as the winner of the government’s ‘Grand Challenge for developing video conference solution’ for its product ‘Vconsol’, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced on Thursday.

Techgentsia Software Technologies will be provided financial support of ₹1 crore with an additional ₹10 lakh towards Operations and Maintenance for next three years and “will be adopted for use by government through a contract,” an official release said.

In addition, products developed by three more applicants have been chosen, and they would be offered ₹25 lakh each for further maturing their product within a period of three months. “These three products will be further analysed by a technical committee and subsequently the Ministry of Electronics and IT will recommend to on board all selected four products on GeM,” it said.