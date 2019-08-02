When ANGELS show the way

“It’s a paradox. Kerala has a very high female literacy rate but woman power is underutilised. Another glaring fact is the absence of women in investment. There are hardly any woman angel investors, except a couple of big names.” Saji Gopinath is explaining the reasons behind the maiden women start up summit organised by Kerala Start Up Misson (KSUM). A recent survey, conducted by the Kerala State Planning Board, showed that engagement of women in the workforce was just 23 % and an even lower 13 % in entrepreneurial activity.

“We are bringing women business leaders to inspire and engage with the young and new entrepreneurs and discuss avenues and opportunities,” says Saji, the CEO of KSUM. The one-day meet will have industry honchos, sen

ior executives, mentors and motivational speakers sharing stories and making a one-to-one connect with founders and investors.

Padmaja Ruparel, President of Indian Angel Network and Managing Partner IAN Fund, which has 500 angel investors and backs 135 startups in 17 countries says the summit is brilliant move that will have a positive effect. She adds, “Such events increase awareness of different government policies and grants and brings mentors and start-ups together on one platform.”

Mumbai-based Shilpa Sehgal, a CA who was into investing in listed companies and moved into investment in startup space two years ago, launched Equanimity Ventures, a Rs200 crore fund, that backs 20 companies. “A coming together of industry, policy makers and angel investors is an ecosystem that’s taking shape. The tech-enabled advancements in the startup space are beautiful,” says Shilpa, adding that women founders organically make up 50 to 60 % of her portfolio.

Closer home, Kerala has its own successful women in this space of finance, technology and investment, though they are fewer in number.

Poornima Viswanathan quit a safe banking job to found jobveno.com in 2017 and was recognised as one of the 25 changemakers by Techcamp - Global, a US Government-sponsored Initiative. Today the company caters to 80,000 job seekers and has 20,000 registered employers. She says the startup space has few women “because there is no proper ambiance — lack of mentoring facilities and networking spaces, All business have to be scaled up today via technology. Women should be mentored for this. A summit like this will go a long way in doing so.”

Three-time winner of CNBCTV18 Financial Advisor Awards, Shiney Sebastian founded Affluenz Financial Services, in Kochi in 2009 to offer services and advice, especially to women. “The biggest challenge for a woman is getting family support. The core spirit of doing business is a sense of adventure and of risk taking, which is not approved for a woman. Business requires networking, which means spending long hours away from home,” she says.

Shiney caters to 250 High Networth clients and finds that women do not even join in the conversation around the family’s investments.

Chandra Vadhana R, founded Prayaana Labs, an employability and innovation outfit five years ago with the prime intention of mentoring women in business. “I deal with students and women who are returning after a break.” She notes that women tend to stay with stereotypical soft businesses — food, garments, beauty — and rarely venture into hardcore tech.

“We need more women in business to innovate and solve the problems faced by other women,” says Padmaja, attributing the low participation by women in business to societal fabric.

“ The idea is to come up with a road plan for the future— connec

t women innovators, inspire women students to take entrepreneurship as career and to inculcate a scientific temper. The summit aims to bring about a big change in women-based entrepreneurial ecosystem,” says a spirited Muhammed Riyas, Project Director, KSUM, who hopes that the summit will give a fillip to more women into this space.