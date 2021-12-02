Kept ATMs operational during Chennai rains: CMS

CMS Info Systems Ltd. said it ensured that public sector bank ATMs were operational during the recent heavy rains and floods in Chennai.

Chennai witnessed exceptionally heavy rains in November 2021, but more than 1,800 ATMs of 29 banks and 10 managed services providers (MSPs) continued to be operational, CMS said.

The southern city witnessed heavy rains on November 27 and 28, 2021 and earlier on November 11 and 12, leading to unusual floods and heavy water-logging.

The cash managed for Chennai averages approximately ₹3,000 crore per month. CMS manages 1,641 ATMs in the city and 180-plus ATMs on the outskirts of Chennai in places such as Chengalpattu, Maduranthagam, Karanodai and Tiruvallur and these areas are serviced from Chennai.

The company said it called its senior personnel to work with senior custodians, while the female staff members worked from home.

CMS has 102 vans running across 97 routes. Senior CMS drivers and senior custodians remained present along the entire route, it said.

Anush Raghavan, president, Cash Management Business, CMS Info Systems Ltd., said, “Chennai is an important market for us. We have a history of being the first responder in times of crisis and we have successfully weathered difficult situations such as the Chennai rains and Kerala floods.”

“CMS is a market leader in cash management services in India. As seen during difficult situations, our Chennai and all teams often go beyond the challenging and demanding nature of the job and therein lies our secret of success,” he said.