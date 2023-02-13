Kennametal Q2 net slides 28%, revenue rises 15%

February 13, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kennametal India Ltd. (KIL) reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended December contracted by 28% to ₹21.9 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations grew by 15% to ₹ 274.8 crore due to recovery in automotive and core infrastructure sectors.

The company delivered strong performance in hard metals, while the machine tools segment saw a decline in its export revenue, mainly from China, it said in a statement.

KIL announced the inauguration of its new metal cutting inserts manufacturing facility. “This facility will further augment our capabilities in meeting the needs of diverse and high growth market segments in India, including transportation, aerospace, general engineering and energy,” said Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, MD.