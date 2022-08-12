Kennametal India total revenue crosses ₹1,000 cr.

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 12, 2022 19:35 IST

Kennametal India Ltd.’s consolidated total revenue for the year ended June rose 16% to cross the ₹1,000-crore mark.

Net profit during the year soared by 56% to ₹114 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For the fourth quarter, revenue from operations rose 27% to ₹269 crore, while total expenditure increased 26% to ₹232 crore. Net profit rose to ₹28 crore from ₹22 crore.

“Our steadfast focus on innovation and balancing horizontal deployment of proven solutions with new launches, enabled customers to achieve productivity and performance. Our growth initiatives, combined with commercial and operational efficiencies, helped us to achieve profitable growth in FY22. We will endeavour to progress in FY23,” said MD Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan.

