Kennametal India standalone Q2 net rises 11% to ₹31 cr.

Revenue from operations grew by 12% to ₹267 crore

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 00:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennametal India Ltd (KIL) standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September rose 11% to ₹31 crore from the year-ago period despite challenges, including commodity inflation, ongoing geopolitical tensions and global supply chain constraints.

During the quarter, revenue from operations grew by 12% to ₹267 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

KIL delivered strong performance in both the hard metals and machine tools segments with a focus on securing sustainable business across transportation, earthworks, energy, aerospace, and general engineering.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We continue to innovate and introduce new products, solutions and applications that enable our customers to improve their performance and productivity,” said Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, MD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app