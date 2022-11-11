Kennametal India standalone Q2 net rises 11% to ₹31 cr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennametal India Ltd (KIL) standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September rose 11% to ₹31 crore from the year-ago period despite challenges, including commodity inflation, ongoing geopolitical tensions and global supply chain constraints.

During the quarter, revenue from operations grew by 12% to ₹267 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

KIL delivered strong performance in both the hard metals and machine tools segments with a focus on securing sustainable business across transportation, earthworks, energy, aerospace, and general engineering.



“We continue to innovate and introduce new products, solutions and applications that enable our customers to improve their performance and productivity,” said Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, MD.