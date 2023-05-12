HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kennametal India Q3 net profit slides 42% to ₹16 cr.

May 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan

Kennametal India Ltd. reported a 42% decline in net profit for the quarter ended March from the year-earlier period to ₹16 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 4% to ₹256 crore, while cost of materials consumed contracted by 6% to ₹69 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

While the Hard Metals segment witnessed growth, there was an impact due to manufacturing under absorption. The Machine Tools segment sales saw a decline in export revenue due to a slower reopening in China, the company said.

“During the quarter, we benefitted from price realisation, volume growth, easing of supply chain constraints and resilience in our end markets of transportation, aerospace, energy, construction, mining and general engineering,” said MD Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹20 per share, which will be paid by May 25.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.