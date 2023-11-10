Kennametal India Q1 net declines by 46% to ₹17 cr.

November 10, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kennametal India Ltd. standalone net profit for the September quarter declined by 46% over the year earlier period to ₹17 crore due to a drop in operating revenue.

Revenue from operations contracted to ₹258 crore from ₹267 crore. While the revenue from machining solutions declined, revenue from hard metal and hard metal products was on the rise, the manufacturer of hard metal products and machine tools said in a regulatory filing.

“During the quarter, we continued to face challenges from weaker market conditions, partially offset by domestic demand in the end-use segments that we serve,” said Managing Director Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan.

“Our short-term strategy involves continuing to grow share with domestic customers through innovation, new applications and targeted outreach in key growth segments and geographies. In parallel, we are rigorously driving operational efficiency to improve our profitability,” he said.

