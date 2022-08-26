Keerthi Prakash to head Renault Nissan plant in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese automaker Nissan on Friday said it has appointed Keerthi Prakash to lead operations in its Chennai-based manufacturing plant.

The plant under the aegis of Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL), caters to both Nissan and Renault brands.

It is also used for exporting models to various global markets.

Mr. Prakash takes over as the managing director of RNAIPL from September 1. He is currently working as the deputy managing director, RNAIPL. Prakash replaces Biju Balendran, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Nissan.

Nissan India Operations President Frank Torres said Mr. Prakash has a wealth of production and engineering experience, having held numerous management and senior management positions within the plant since 2008.

Mr. Prakash joined RNAIPL as bodyshop manager in 2008 and since then has held various positions in the organisation.