Kedara Capital acquires majority stake in Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic

March 13, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

Kedara Capital has picked up majority stake in in Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic, a medico-aesthetic dermatology services player, for an unspecified amount. With its third investment in the single speciality healthcare segment, Kedaara said it aims to support and fuel Oliva’s growth towards “realising its vision of becoming India’s most respected and leading medico-aesthetic dermatology chain.”

The transaction will also provide an exit to InvAscent, which invested in the company in 2014.

Oliva offers a diverse suite of skin and hair treatments and products. Avendus acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.