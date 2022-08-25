Kedaara Capital invests $50 mn in Oasis Fertility

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 25, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital said it has acquired a significant minority stake in Oasis Fertility by investing $50 million in the company. 

The transaction will also provide an exit to InvAscent, which had invested in the company in 2016.

Kiran Gadela, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Oasis Fertility said, “We look forward to this partnership as we embark on a journey to pursue attractive synergistic acquisitions and create a leading fertility platform in India and South Asia to further our core purpose of helping couples achieve parenthood. With the help of our futuristic tech platform, we feel confident about executing on that strategy.” 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nishant Sharma, CIO & Managing Partner, Kedaara Capital, said, “Oasis has created a scalable, replicable model and espouses a unique culture with clinical excellence and ethics at its core. Moreover, its highly experienced and well-trained clinical team has become a hallmark of excellence in the medical fraternity. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app