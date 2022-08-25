Kedaara Capital invests $50 mn in Oasis Fertility

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital said it has acquired a significant minority stake in Oasis Fertility by investing $50 million in the company.

The transaction will also provide an exit to InvAscent, which had invested in the company in 2016.

Kiran Gadela, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Oasis Fertility said, “We look forward to this partnership as we embark on a journey to pursue attractive synergistic acquisitions and create a leading fertility platform in India and South Asia to further our core purpose of helping couples achieve parenthood. With the help of our futuristic tech platform, we feel confident about executing on that strategy.”

Nishant Sharma, CIO & Managing Partner, Kedaara Capital, said, “Oasis has created a scalable, replicable model and espouses a unique culture with clinical excellence and ethics at its core. Moreover, its highly experienced and well-trained clinical team has become a hallmark of excellence in the medical fraternity.