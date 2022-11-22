  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup Live Score: Lewandowski-led team faces El Tri in Group C

KDM plans to double manufacturing output to meet global demand

Firm seeking the support of local and contract manufacturers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR to expand globally

November 22, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

KDM, a consumer lifestyle & premium mobile accessory brand, said it will almost double its manufacturing output by increasing local manufacturing and sourcing to support the government’s Make-in-India programme and meet the demand for its products from international markets. 

It is seeking the support of local and contract manufacturers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR to expand globally, the firm said. In India, it aims to reach more than 1 lakh in dealer network by 2025.

N. D. Mali, Founder, KDM. said, “We have witnessed a strong vocal for local sentiment among Indian consumers, and they now favour local home-grown brands.”

“India has emerged as a strong mobile accessories manufacturer in the last few years. With the government backing the industry with initiatives like Make in India, the PLI scheme and other related initiatives, we expect the manufacturing ecosystem to grow at a rapid pace in the future,” he added.

Bhawarlal Suthar, Co-Founder, KDM said, “Strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities while promoting exports will help the country emerge as a leading manufacturing hub, globally.”

Currently, the global mobile accessories market, including chargers, batteries, tempered glass, hearables, and wearables is worth $225 billion, according to a report by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.