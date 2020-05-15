Business

KCP appoints Indira Dutt as CMD

Special Correspondent Chennai 15 May 2020 22:33 IST
Updated: 15 May 2020 22:33 IST

V.L. Indira Dutt has been appointed as the CMD of The KCP Ltd. with effect from May 6, 2020.

Under her leadership, the company will continue to meet the aspirations of all the stakeholders and scale newer heights in the years to come, said the company in a statement.

The 79-year-old city-based company is into cement, heavy engineering, sugar and power. It boasts of a turnover of $250 million with nine manufacturing facilities in several parts of India and Vietnam.

Advertising
Advertising

On Friday, KCP resumed partial operations at its Macherla cement unit, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Business
economy, business and finance
Read more...