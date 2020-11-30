Business

Kaspersky, CERT-In sign MoU for cybersecurity cooperation

Kaspersky on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) for collaboration in the area of cybersecurity. The MoU will facilitate cooperation for detection of latest cyber threats that can adversely affect the information assets and privacy of the general users in the country and to devise appropriate security measures to enable such users to secure their systems, the firm said in a statement.

“Kaspersky’s expertise and access to global data on evolving threat landscapes will support the activities of CERT-in for cyber incident management and critical information protection, capacity building and enhancing users’ trust in digital technologies,” it added.

