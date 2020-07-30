Business

Karur Vysya Bank’s Q1 profit rises 45%

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.’s (KVB) standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 2020 increased by 45% to ₹106 crore. Net interest income stood at ₹562 crore, the bank said in a statement. Net non-performing assets reduced by ₹737 crore to ₹1,585 crore. Gross NPAs reduced by ₹455 crore to 8.34% (₹4,056 crore), according to the bank.

The bank reported total business of ₹1,08,682 crore comprising gross advances of ₹48,617 crore and total deposits of ₹60,065 crore.

As of June 2020, the bank made an aggregate provision of ₹120 crore due to COVID-19 that included an additional provision of ₹31 crore for the current quarter. The provision made by the bank was much more than the requirement, it said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 10:57:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/karur-vysya-banks-q1-profit-rises-45/article32233945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY