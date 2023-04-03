Karur Vysya Bank ties up with SBI Life to market insurance schemes

April 03, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. (KVB) has entered into a pact with SBI Life Insurance to market the latter’s insurance schemes through its branches.

KVB is a major player in the South with strong presence in urban, semi-urban and rural locations. SBI Life Insurance would leverage the strengths of the bank to market its schemes, the private sector lender said in a statement.

“KVB offers the entire range of financial services through tie ups with leading service providers. In an attempt to offer a wider choice to its customers in the life insurance sphere, KVB has inked an agreement with SBI Life,” said B. Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO of the bank.

“We look forward to strengthening the financial immunity of KVB’s customers with our value-packed life insurance solutions and tech-enabled services,” said Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance.

