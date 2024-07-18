GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karur Vysya Bank standalone Q1 net profit rises 28% to ₹459 cr.

Updated - July 18, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Karur Vysya Bank MD & CEO B. Ramesh Babu says that the bank’s performance indicators are in line with the guidance and bank is seeing consistent and steady growth

Karur Vysya Bank MD & CEO B. Ramesh Babu says that the bank’s performance indicators are in line with the guidance and bank is seeing consistent and steady growth

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. (KVB) posted a 28% growth in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹459 crore from the year earlier period due to inclusive growth from all business segments. Net interest income increased 14% to ₹1,024 crore, while net interest margin contracted by 6% to 4.13%. Total income grew by 15% to ₹1,412 crore, the bank said in a statement.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) contracted by 67 basis points to 1.32% of gross advances (₹1,025 crore). Net NPA declined to 0.38% of net advances (₹294 crore) from 0.59%.

The private sector lender reported Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.47%. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) rose to 94.91% from 93.41%.

Total business rose by 15% at ₹1,70,059 crore, of which deposits accounted for ₹92,349 crore and advances of ₹77, 710 crore. RAM sector grew by 20%.

“We have another strong quarter of performance built on guidance of three metrics – growth, profitability and asset quality. The bank’s performance indicators are in line with our guidance and we are seeing consistent and steady growth,” said MD & CEO B. Ramesh Babu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.