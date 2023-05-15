ADVERTISEMENT

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net rises 59% to ₹338 cr. on higher income, board declares ₹2 dividend

May 15, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Net interest income improved by 26% to Rs.893 crore, while net interest margin stood at 4.37% against 3.82%

The Hindu Bureau

Karur Vysya Bank Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer B. Ramesh Babu

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) reported net profit for the fourth-quarter ended March rose 59% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹338 crore on account of higher interest income and better asset quality.

Interest income grew to ₹1,768 crore from ₹1,409 crore, it said in a filing.

Net interest income improved by 26% to Rs.893 crore, while net interest margin stood at 4.37% against 3.82%, it said in a statement.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-interest income stood at ₹401 crore against ₹205 crore. Fee based income improved by ₹20 crore to ₹202 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined by 376 bps and stood at 2.27% and net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined by 157 bps to 0.74%.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) was at 92.14% as at March 31, 2023 against 80.27% as at March 31,2022.

“As bank, we have traversed a phenomenal distance in an extremely challenging environment. We have transformed ourselves in line with the evolving business scenario to become more agile, more relevant, and totally dedicated to the needs of our customers,” said B. Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO.

“We have performed consistently to deliver highest ever annual net profit of ₹1,106 crore. Credit Cost has improved on the back of continued strong asset quality, with GNPA and NNPA at 2.27% and 0.74% respectively.

Broad based business growth coupled with core revenue profile has yielded in higher ROA, currently at 1.27% for the year and 1.50% for the quarter. Inspired by this experience, the team is hopeful of continuing its growth trajectory in the coming year also,” he said.

The board declared a dividend of ₹2 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US