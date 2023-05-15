Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net rises 59% to ₹338 cr. on higher income, board declares ₹2 dividend

May 15, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) reported net profit for the fourth-quarter ended March rose 59% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹338 crore on account of higher interest income and better asset quality.

Interest income grew to ₹1,768 crore from ₹1,409 crore, it said in a filing.

Net interest income improved by 26% to Rs.893 crore, while net interest margin stood at 4.37% against 3.82%, it said in a statement.

Non-interest income stood at ₹401 crore against ₹205 crore. Fee based income improved by ₹20 crore to ₹202 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined by 376 bps and stood at 2.27% and net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined by 157 bps to 0.74%.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) was at 92.14% as at March 31, 2023 against 80.27% as at March 31,2022.

“As bank, we have traversed a phenomenal distance in an extremely challenging environment. We have transformed ourselves in line with the evolving business scenario to become more agile, more relevant, and totally dedicated to the needs of our customers,” said B. Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO.

“We have performed consistently to deliver highest ever annual net profit of ₹1,106 crore. Credit Cost has improved on the back of continued strong asset quality, with GNPA and NNPA at 2.27% and 0.74% respectively.

Broad based business growth coupled with core revenue profile has yielded in higher ROA, currently at 1.27% for the year and 1.50% for the quarter. Inspired by this experience, the team is hopeful of continuing its growth trajectory in the coming year also,” he said.

The board declared a dividend of ₹2 per share.