Karur Vysya Bank Q3 profit jumps to ₹35 crore

Chennai

11 February 2021 23:06 IST

Karur Vysya Bank’s standalone profit for the quarter ended December more than doubled to ₹35 crore. Net interest margin remained flat at 3.29% and net interest income contracted to ₹197 crore from ₹215 crore, the bank said. Gross NPAs declined to 7.37% from 8.92%, while net NPAs declined to 2.55% from 4.13%. Provision coverage ratio improved to 77.35% from 65.43%.

