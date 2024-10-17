GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karur Vysya Bank Q2 standalone net rises 25% to ₹473 crore

Published - October 17, 2024 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
B. Ramesh Babu

B. Ramesh Babu

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. (KVB) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 25% to ₹473 crore on account of improvement in key metrics, said MD & CEO B. Ramesh Babu.

Net interest income grew 16% to ₹1,060 crore, while net interest margin improved to 4.11% from 4.07%, the private sector lender said in a statement.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined by 63 bps to 1.10%, while net NPAs slid to 0.28% from 0.47%. Provision coverage ratio improved to 96.09% (86.94%).

Total business rose 15% to ₹1,76,138 crore. Deposits grew 15% to ₹95,839 crore, while advances rose 14% to ₹80,299 crore. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.28%.

“We have achieved another strong quarter of performance, guided by our three key metrics: growth, profitability, and asset quality,” said Mr. Babu.

“The bank’s performance indicators align with our guidance, demonstrating consistent and steady growth,” he said.

Published - October 17, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.