Karur Vysya Bank opens 800th branch in Chennai

June 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Karur Vysya Bank’s first digital banking unit being inaugurated by Aavin Managing Director S. Vineeth in the presence of the bank MD & CEO B. Ramesh Babu, in Chennai on Monday.

Karur Vysya Bank on Monday announced the inauguration of its 800th branch and nine more branches in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The 800th branch and ATM were inaugurated by TVS Capital Funds chairman & MD Gopal Srinivasan, while the first Digital Banking Unit was opened in Chennai by Aavin Managing Director S. Vineeth, the private sector lender said in a statement.

“The digital banking unit is yet another initiative that will not only enhance customer experience but will also be environment friendly which is a core focus area of the bank’s CSR & ESG initiatives,” said MD & CEO B. Ramesh Babu.

