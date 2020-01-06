Karur Vysya Bank MD & CEO P.R. Seshadri resigns

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. MD and chief executive officer P.R. Seshadri has resigned citing personal reasons.

The board accepted his resignation on January 4. He will be relieved from the services on March 31, 2020, as per his request, said the bank in a regulatory filing.

Following the retirement of his predecessor K. Venkatraman on August 31, 2017, the board co-opted Mr. Seshadri as an additional director and appointed him as the MD and CEO of the Bank for a period of three years. He took charge on September 1, 2017.