Karur Vysya Bank, HDFC Life enter into corporate agency tie-up

December 19, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Chennai

PTI

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank and HDFC Life have entered into a corporate agency agreement to offer life insurance products to their respective customers.

This corporate agency arrangement would enable customers of Karur Vysya Bank to avail HDFC Life's wide range of life insurance products which include solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and critical illness, a press release said on Tuesday.

"Our corporate tie-up with HDFC Life will provide one more option to our customers while charting their insurance plans. Since HDFC Life offers claim intimation process online, our customers can avail the services without stepping out of their homes," Karur Vysya Bank Managing Director and CEO B Ramesh Babu said.

HDFC Life Deputy Managing Director Suresh Badami said, "We are delighted to partner with Karur Vysya Bank, a well-respected bank with a rich legacy of over 100 years. This tie-up will enable us to offer our strong product proposition to their customers." Karur Vysya Bank has 827 branches across 20 states and three union territories, the release added.

