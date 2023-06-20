Karur Vysya Bank change business model to boost growth: Babu

June 20, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank Ltd., (KVB) has started making changes to the model of its business to sustain growth momentum, MD & CEO B. Ramesh Babu said.

“We are a 106-year-old bank and has been paying dividends continuously, except for the COVID-19 year due to RBI advisory,” Mr. Babu told the media. “For the last two years, we have started making changes on the asset and liability sides.”

“Earlier, only the branch used to be the main channel for mobilising loans or deposits. Now, we are adding many channels. We have created a retail liability sales force for mobilising Current Account, Savings Account (CASA),” he said.

Named ‘Feet On Street (FOS), the bank, on a pilot basis, has employed 500 people in the last three months with plans to recruit 800 more in 18 months. Their main job would be to focus on acquiring new accounts, servicing existing customers and make recoveries. If things go as planned, the FOS would be rolled out pan India.

On the asset side, the bank would focus on commercial, RAM (Retail, Agri, MSME) sector (current share of business is 79%) and corporate sector (21%). On the liability side, the lender would make efforts, through the FOS, to improve CASA, corporate salary accounts, government business and marketing of third-party products.

“Home loans, loans against property and personal non-agri jewel loans would be the major segments in retail while the bank would continue to ensure momentum in agri-gold loans,” he added.

On the agri side, KVB bank plans to partner fintech firms to help dairy farmers. Talks are on to tie up with microfinance institutions to aid self-help and joint-liability groups in four districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three months.

During FY24, the bank aims at registering more than 14% growth in credit and advances and maintain net interest margin at more than 4%.

“The bank has a capital adequacy ratio of 18.56% and does not need fresh capital for the time being. Return on Assets stands at 1.05 and ranks among the best in the banking industry. We will continue to maintain the same for the years to come,” he said.

“During the year, KVB has planned to open 35 more branches. After exhausting South, we will move towards Maharashtra and Gujarat to help SMEs,” he said.

