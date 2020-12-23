Karnataka unveils portal for farmers

The Karnataka government has unveiled the Farmer Registration and Unified beneficiary Information System (FRUITS), an e-governance portal, to create a repository of farmland information and farm loan details on a single platform. All farmers will be registered and given an identification number on the portal. Using this number, banks and other lending institutions can access the land details of farmers as well as details of their existing borrowings and take a quick decision on lending. Canara Bank has agreed to run FRUITS on a pilot basis, according to an official statement.

“It is hoped that bankers will find this initiative useful. Once found successful, other financial institutions will be brought on to the portal as the platform offers all the data pertaining to the loans of the farmers,” said Rajeev Chawla, additional chief secretary, e-Governance, Government of Karnataka.

A. Manimekhalai, Executive Director, Canara Bank observed that Karnataka has always been in the forefront of tech initiatives to improve the ease of banking.