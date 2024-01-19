Karnataka STUs to buy 1,225 new buses from Ashok Leyland

January 19, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - Bengaluru

Ashok Leyland, a commercial vehicle manufacturer and flagship of the Hinduja Group, announced on January 18 that the company had bagged a repeat order from Karnataka State Transport Undertakings (STUs) for 1,225 fully-built Viking buses to be delivered by April 2024.

“These buses were specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of Karnataka STUs,” said Sanjeev Kumar, President, M&HCV.

These new buses would adhere to AIS153 standards, and the design places strong emphasis on ensuring superior passenger comfort and top-notch safety for both passengers and driver, the company claimed.

According to Ashok Leyland, the company is India’s largest bus manufacturer and the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world. The company boasts of a fleet of over 11,680 operational buses.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “Local mobility plays a crucial role in overall national and economic growth. We are committed to providing the best suitable transport solutions with our expertise in developing technologically advanced, innovative, and efficient products.’‘

