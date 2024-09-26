Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched Karnataka’s ambitious 5,800-acre Knowledge, Wellbeing and Innovation City (KWIN) City amidst an audience comprising captains of diverse industries, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on September 26. Earlier called Knowledge, Health, Innovation, and Research (KHIR) City, it has now been renamed KWIN City.

“KWIN City would serve as an engine for growth, fostering cutting-edge research, nurturing talent, and creating opportunities across sectors like healthcare, biotechnology, AI, and advanced manufacturing,” he said.

Where will KWIN City come up?

Expected to come up between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur, KWIN City is going to be a smart, sustainable ecosystem that is expected to attract global talent, foster entrepreneurship and economic growth. The first phase of the city, comprising 2,000 acres of land, will be built in public-private partnership in the next three years, as per information shared by the government.

What are the focus areas?

‘’KWIN City is once of its kind of projects that will integrate knowledge, healthcare, innovation, and research at its core,’‘ said the Chief Minister. “By bringing together leading institutions, research centers, and industry partners, we aim to drive cutting-edge research, develop ground-breaking technologies, and create solutions that address global challenges. The city’s focus on healthcare would lead to advancements in medical research, the development of novel therapies, and improved access to quality healthcare for all.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumarv said that KWIN City will enhance the region’s reputation as a global leader in critical sectors.

On the economic value add the new infrastructure would create, Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil said, ‘‘This project will not only attract significant domestic and international investment, but also create vast employment opportunities.”

“KWIN City would have meticulously planned intra- and inter-transport systems, with seamless connectivity through the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Mumbai Express rail route, and proximity to National Highways 44 and 648,” said Gunjan Krishna, Industries Secretary. The city would be well connected through mono rail, bikes,and other vehicles.

What are the features of KWIN City?

KWIN City envisions creating a vibrant, green metropolis spread across 5,800 acres, and is designed to accommodate 500,000 residents. The city will feature a solar farm spanning 465 acres, capable of generating 0.69 million MWh to meet its entire energy needs.

“KWIN City would harness 50% of its water requirements through an advanced rainwater harvesting system, with an extra 20% supplied by borewells, ensuring a sustainable and self-sufficient water supply,” Ms Krishna said.

KWIN City will comprise four key districts: Knowledge, Health, Innovation, and Research. Knowledge District will have a dedicated knowledge hub, featuring modern curricula and top national and international institutions. Leveraging UGC regulations, the city aims to attract the top 500 foreign educational institutions to operate campuses in India.