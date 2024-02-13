February 13, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The State Government has invited tenders from eligible agencies to design, develop, implement, and maintain the Propel platform for Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS).

Propel is proposed to be developed as an online platform that will help accelerate the adoption of solutions of start-ups and get them their first customer. The platform will showcase their innovative solutions to government departments and interested private companies. Firms that are funded under the Start-up Policy can benefit from the Propel programme.

Through Propel, start-ups would get an opportunity to directly connect with large tech multinational corporations (MNCs), global capability centres (GCCs), global innovation alliance (GIA) partners, and other organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key features of ‘Propel’ include

Direct opportunity for start-ups to work with industries and State Government departments

helping create mutually beneficial partnerships between start-ups and MNCs or GCCs so that the latter gain access to disruptive technologies

providing an opportunity for start-ups to engage with and present their innovative solutions and ideas to State Government departments

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.