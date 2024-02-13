February 13, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The State Government has invited tenders from eligible agencies to design, develop, implement, and maintain the Propel platform for Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS).

Propel is proposed to be developed as an online platform that will help accelerate the adoption of solutions of start-ups and get them their first customer. The platform will showcase their innovative solutions to government departments and interested private companies. Firms that are funded under the Start-up Policy can benefit from the Propel programme.

Through Propel, start-ups would get an opportunity to directly connect with large tech multinational corporations (MNCs), global capability centres (GCCs), global innovation alliance (GIA) partners, and other organisations.

Key features of ‘Propel’ include