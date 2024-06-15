ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Government hikes sales tax on petrol and diesel

Updated - June 15, 2024 05:28 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 05:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Cost of petrol likely to go up by ₹3 and that of diesel by ₹3.5 in Karnataka

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry

On November 4, 2011, the government had reduced the tax rates on petrol to 25.92% and on diesel to 14.34%. With the hike on June 15, the rates are 29.84% for petrol and 18.44% for diesel. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka Government increased the sales tax on petrol and diesel by 3.92% and 4.1%, respectively, with immediate effect on June 15.

With the hike, the cost of petrol is likely to go up by ₹3 more and that of diesel by ₹3.5.

On November 4, 2011, the government had reduced the tax rates on petrol to 25.92% and on diesel to 14.34%. With the hike, the rates are 29.84% for petrol and 18.44% for diesel.

Responding to the hike, Karnataka Tourist Taxi Operators’ Association secretary K. Radhakrishna Holla said the ruling party is not bothered about the common man as the elections are over. “Those dependent on taxis will be hit hard with the hike in fuel prices,” Mr. Holla said.

As of now, petrol is sold at ₹110.18 a litre and diesel at ₹88.94 a litre in Bengaluru.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary of the Karnataka unit and MLA V. Sunil Kumar said the Congress government is looting the State in the name of guarantee schemes. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has attempted to fill the empty treasury by increasing sales tax on petrol and diesel.

Mr. Kumar claimed that revenue collection is depleting every day despite the government ‘extorting’ people from every possible sources. He alleged that the government has swooped upon people like a dhoomaketu (comet).

The MLA said the Congress had earlier protested against the Central Government demanding reduction of fuel prices. When BJP-ruled states reduced sales taxes, the Congress government in Karnataka did not reduce taxes. It was the BJP government that reduced the tax rates in 2021, he claimed.

The party has no option but to resort to Statewide protest, Mr. Kumar said.

