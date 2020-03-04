Karnad in HDFC Bank’s MD search panel

Mumbai

04 March 2020 22:28 IST

The search panel to find a successor for HDFC Bank’s MD Aditya Puri has been reconstituted with Renu Sud Karnad replacing Keki Mistry as the representative of the bank’s parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd. Ms. Karnad is the MD of HDFC while Mr. Mistry is the vice- chairman and CEO.Ms. Karnad has also replaced Mr. Mistry on the board of HDFC Bank as the nominee for HDFC. Mr Mistry has stepped down from HDFC Bank board in January after completing eight years as per Banking Regulation Act. The search panel was formed on November 28, 2019 with six members. “Aditya Puri shall continue to act as adviser to the search committee,” HDFC Bank said in a notification to the stock exchanges. Mr Puri, who has been at the helm of the country’s largest private sector banks since its inception in 1994, will retire on October 26 this year when he attains the age of 70.

Advertising

Advertising