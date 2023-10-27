ADVERTISEMENT

Karjat sees rise in plotted development for second homes

October 27, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Karjat, located in between Mumbai and Pune amidst the hills, is emerging as the next destination for second-home and plotted development for end-use buyers. 

Real estate developers such as Kalpataru , Godrej, and Wadhwa have introduced plotted projects in Karjat which are finding demand from Mumbaikars and Punekars.

In the post-pandemic world, the appeal of plotted developments has surged at Karjat, near Mumbai, Kalpataru Ltd. said.

“Here, buyers can design their homes from the ground up amidst lush greenery where one can recharge, revitalise, and rejuvenate,” the company said 

The company’s Kalpataru Aria, a premium plotted development, will house a bungalow community sprawled across 80 acre. Apart from plotted land , the developer also offers 3BHK row houses for those looking for a second home. 

“The first phase of this project has already sold out, and the second phase has received overwhelming response,” the company said. 

