Kapil Dev invests in Harmonizer India

Former cricketer Kapil Dev has invested an unspecified amount in Harmonizer India Pvt. Ltd which has developed energy-efficient solutions based on the Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things technology, the company announced on Thursday.

“I have invested in Harmonizer India to support Indian brainpower and technocrats, who have done so well to file 14 patents,” Mr. Dev said in a statement.

The company said with government’s initiatives, India is headed to become a global hub for Artificial Intelligence.

“The IoT market in India is poised to reach $15 billion by 2020, accounting for nearly 5% of the total global market,” said Manoj Soni, CEO, Harmonizer India.

“There are tremendous opportunities for further growth. Harmonizer is aiming to achieve a significant part of that pie,” he added.

“We have R&D Centre at Bengaluru and presence in India, UAE and Canada,” said M. R. Srinivas, CTO and R&D head, Harmonizer India.

“We have filed more than 14 patents and would be filing more in coming months in technologies like AI/ML for industries that will have great advantage for our customers.”

The Enterprise AI market is heading towards much wider adoption in India, the company added.