Kannan Jubilee Coffee chalks out ₹42-cr. investment plan

December 23, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

While the existing retail outlets are based in the South, more stores would be added not only in Tamil Nadu but also cities such as Kolkata and Delhi

M. Soundariya Preetha

The firm is exporting instant coffee and looking for partners in other countries to expand its overseas business. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Kannan Jubilee Coffee Company plans to double its retail presence to 140 outlets in four years from the current 70, according to J. Shanker Krishnan, partner of Kannan’s Kappi.

According to Mr. Krishnan, the expansion would be undertaken mainly through franchisees. While the existing retail outlets are based in the South, more stores would be added not only in Tamil Nadu but also cities such as Kolkata and Delhi.

The firm would also foray into brewing by setting up vending machines in institutions. The expansion plans would involve an investment of ₹40 crore to ₹42 crore over the next seven years.

The firm is exporting instant coffee and looking for partners in other countries to expand its overseas business. On Saturday, the company would introduce 16 products, including coffee dip, coffee decoction, and dry ginger coffee powder. The products would be available in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh and on e-commerce sites, he disclosed.

