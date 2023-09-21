ADVERTISEMENT

Kamlesh Chandra Varshney takes charge as Whole Time Member, SEBI

September 21, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kamlesh Chandra Varshney has taken charge as Whole Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in Mumbai effective September 20, BSBI said in a statement. 

Prior to this assignment he was Joint Secretary (Tax Policy and Legislation) in the Department of Revenue, Government of India.

Mr. Varshney will handle various departments like Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department, Legal Affairs Department-LAD1, Integrated Surveillance Department, Information Technology Department, Recovery & Refund Department and Special Enforcement Cell.

