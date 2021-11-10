Kalyan Jewellers turns profit of ₹69 cr.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. reported consolidated second-quarter net profit of ₹69 crore, as against a loss of ₹136 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total revenue for the quarter was ₹2,889 crore, compared with ₹1,798 crore in the year earlier.

The revenue growth was broad-based across geographies, with both India and international markets growing at the same pace, the company said.

“The performance has been very strong and we remain confident of the current quarter given the continued easing of COVID restrictions as well as the return of buoyancy in consumer sentiments,” said executive director Ramesh Kalyanaraman.

“We are witnessing a continuation in revenue momentum that had started around the same time last year and are encouraged by the trends that we are seeing in our operating performance,” he added.