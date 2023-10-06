HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalyan Jewellers to unveil 33 more showrooms in India before Diwali

October 06, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Kalyan Jewellers on Friday said it planned to open 33 new showrooms in India before Diwali.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it will unveil showrooms in Kalyan and Candere formats across the country.

Kalyan Jewellers had opened 13 showrooms across non-South markets during the July-September quarter of the current fiscal. In addition, the company signed six letters of intent (LoIs) for the first set of pilot franchised showrooms in the south region.

“We expect to launch these showrooms sometime during the second half of the current financial year,” the company said.

Kalyan Jewellers had also launched its first franchised showroom in the West Asia region during the recently-concluded quarter. The company has also signed an additional five LoIs for franchised showrooms in the region.

As of September 30, the company has a total of 209 showrooms including those in India as well as in West Asia.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.