Kalyan Jewellers Q2 consolidated net increases 54% to ₹106 cr.

In the Middle East, total revenue from operations rose to ₹601 crore from ₹360 crore, while net profit rose to ₹14 crore from ₹35 lakh. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. has posted a 54% growth in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September to ₹106 crore from the year-earlier period.

During the quarter, revenue from operations grew to ₹3,473 crore from ₹2,889 crore, it said in a statement.

The e-commerce division, Candere, recorded a revenue of ₹37 crore (₹32 crore) and a loss of ₹3 crore against a profit of ₹54 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Middle East, total revenue from operations rose to ₹601 crore from ₹360 crore, while net profit rose to ₹14 crore from ₹35 lakh.

“We have witnessed a revenue growth of approximately 25% for the festive period of 31 days approaching Diwali, when compared to the same period last year and are looking forward to a strong end to the quarter,”said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, ED.